Rising fundamentalism in Bangladesh, a wake-up call for India’s eastern border security

While the situation along the western border of the country continued to be tense for years, the eastern part remained relatively normal. However, with the change of guard in Bangladesh, the situation along the eastern border became volatile as well. As Bangladesh tries to rebuild its democracy and chart a new future for its 175 million people, a streak of Islamic extremism that had long lurked beneath the country's secular facade is bubbling to the surface.

Fundamentalist forces, who were relegated to the background during the Awami League government under Sheikh Hasina, are now trying to push their way into a position from where they can dictate those who are at the helm. With the ban lifted, fundamentalist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami is once again carrying on with its radical activities. Along with the Jamaat, other fundamentalist outfits are showing interest in working within the democratic system to attain the shared goal of a more radical Bangladesh.

The caretaker government under Muhammad Yunus, instead of acting against the fundamentalist forces, has adopted a soft approach towards them. The caretaker government lifted the ban on Jamaat, while the Election Commission restored the registration of the organisation as a political party. The Jamaat is now politically fully active and is projecting itself as a major force to be reckoned with in the forthcoming elections, whenever they are held. And it has made its ideology quite clear, which may not augur well for India.

The fundamentalist forces that are now active in Bangladesh have reportedly strengthened their organisational structure and exploring a potential alliance to get closer to their shared goal. The presence of over 1.3 million Rohingya refugees, who are vulnerable to radicalisation and recruitment by fundamentalist organisations, may further complicate the situation.

India has no way out but to strengthen its guard along the eastern border to ensure that fundamentalist elements cannot enter the country. There is a worry that Bangladesh-based radicals may try to incite violence in India. Tensions in the bilateral ties worsened following the public perception in Bangladesh that India is giving support to Hasina.

The interim government has blamed India for allowing Hasina to use Indian territory to destabilise Bangladesh. On top of it, the Muhammad Yunus-led government seems to be not very keen on strengthening ties with India. During Yunus' recent visit to Beijing, the Chinese leadership backed Bangladesh on issues such as safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Bangladesh should, however, realise that giving an upper hand to the radical forces is in no way going to help the country. Radical forces will end up derailing the develop-ment process, besides destabilising the region.