Ratan Thiyam: The visionary who redefined Indian theatre

The demise of celebrated theatre director and playwright Ratan Thiyam of Manipur, known for his poignant blending of Manipuri traditions with modern theatre, is an irreparable loss. However, his timeless creations, reverberating with unique perspectives and thematic treatment, will remain as they leave behind an enduring legacy for art-loving generations.

Easily among the country’s most respected and admired theatre directors and playwrights, who earned many a laurel including coveted global recognitions, Thiyam, through his creative accomplishments and advocacy, had been able to showcase Manipur and the rest of the Northeast – a hinterland for many from so-called mainstream India – before a wider audience.

His theatre addressed pressing social and political issues, from Manipur’s ethnic conflicts to universal themes of war and humanity, earning him global acclaim. But, this portrayal of his home State in no way hindered or restricted the ethos of his creativity.

Rather, the moving narrative he devised through a judicious fusion only enhanced the calibre and universal appeal of his creations. In upholding diversity and justice, Thiyam effectively used the theatre to protest bigotry and champion Manipur’s diverse heritage. He was also a vocal critic of violence and an advocate for cultural syncretism – all of which found a powerful outlet in his plays.

His illustrious career was naturally adorned with accolades, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Padma Shri, Kalidas Samman, and France’s La Grande Medaille. He served as Director of the National School of Drama (1987-88) and its Chairperson (2013-17), shaping generations of artistes.

The maestro’s Chorus Repertory Theatre in Imphal was at the heart of a cultural renaissance in Manipur, with his ground-breaking productions. His works, including Chakravyuha, Uttar Priyadarshi, Lengshonnei (an adaptation of Antigone), and a Manipuri rendition of Macbeth, stand out for their poetic intensity, visual splendour, and integration of Manipuri dance, Thang-Ta martial arts, and music.

It will be a fallacy to assess Thiyam as merely a theatre director or playwright; he transcended those realms and evolved into a visionary who changed Indian theatre. As someone who believed in the uniqueness of Manipuri tradition, he fine-tuned and perfected his stagecraft to blend Manipuri tradition with modern storytelling.

He was a pioneer in combining classical Manipuri performance styles with bold, modern techniques, infusing life into the stories. Indeed, the way he modified dramatics using folk tales, ancient texts, and real-world issues struck a deep chord with the audience.







