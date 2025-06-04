Pesticide hurdle for India’s tea industry: Time to clean up the cup

India’s tea export industry is currently grappling with major challenges related to pesticide residue levels, especially in light of the European Union’s (EU) increasingly stringent Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs). The EU has announced revised MRLs for three widely used pesticides in Assam’s tea plantations – thiamethoxam, clothianidin, and thiacloprid – which will come into effect in May 2025 and March 2026. These reductions could significantly impact the annual export of nearly 40 million kg of Assam tea to the EU and the UK. These pesticides are essential for pest control, yet their potential alternatives – chlorfenapyr, tolfenpyrad, and flupyradifurone – are not yet approved for use in India. In response, Indian authorities, including the Tea Research Association (TRA), Tocklai, and the Tea Board, have requested a five-year transition period from the EU to phase out these chemicals and identify viable replacements. Diplomatic talks to resolve the issue are scheduled for early June 2025. Domestically, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has implemented new MRLs for five commonly used pesticides in tea production, effective from April 27, 2023. These changes aim to align Indian standards with international benchmarks and ensure export safety. FSSAI has also mandated testing for 26 banned and restricted pesticides, such as aldicarb, DDT, and endosulfan, to reinforce quality assurance. To support compliance, FSSAI is running capacity-building programmes in key tea-producing States – Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu – educating planters on responsible pesticide use, MRL adherence, and proper intervals between application and plucking.

The broader issue of Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs) imposed by various countries is also becoming a serious obstacle for Indian tea exports. India needs a comprehensive strategy to address these NTMs and boost international market access. Simultaneously, strengthening domestic monitoring and surveillance systems is vital to prevent substandard imports, and uphold quality. The food processing industry, including tea, has raised concerns over the influx of cheap, low-quality processed food imports, citing the lack of enforceable quality norms. In the case of tea, stringent quality compliance is essential. This calls for a robust technical regulatory framework supported by investments in skilled manpower, infrastructure, and testing facilities. Adding to these regulatory hurdles is the mounting pressure from climate change. Rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells have worsened pest infestations in tea-growing areas, with severe outbreaks reported in early 2025. For India to retain and expand its foothold in global tea markets, regulatory authorities must act decisively and proactively.