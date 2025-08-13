Operation Sindoor: How ‘Make in India’ redefined modern warfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited Indian technology and the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the success of Operation Sindoor, which he claimed brought Pakistan to its knees within hours. He emphasised that the world witnessed a new, assertive India during the operation – one capable of striking deep into enemy territory and dismantling terror hubs with precision and confidence.

Operation Sindoor stands as India’s most expansive counter-terror military strike in recent years. It targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in a calculated and retaliatory response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation marked a significant shift from reliance on foreign defence imports to a model of indigenous strategic autonomy – an approach where drones, data, and homegrown technology converge to defend national borders and elevate national morale. India’s response was marked by strategic precision and restraint.

Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces neutralised multiple threats and destroyed key terrorist infrastructure. Beyond the tactical execution, what truly stood out was the integration of advanced indigenous technology across air defence, drone warfare, and electronic warfare systems, signalling a new era in India’s defence capabilities.

Operation Sindoor was designed as a calibrated response to a shifting pattern of asymmetric warfare – one that increasingly targets civilians alongside military personnel. In response, India deployed a suite of indigenous systems, including Akash surface-to-air missiles, medium-range SAMs, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the D4 anti-drone system, the AWNC airborne early warning and control platform, and the Akashteer command-and-control system – all products of India’s growing defence R&D ecosystem.

The operation was enabled by satellite intelligence, cyber capabilities, and unmanned systems – key domains in which India is now beginning to showcase global competitiveness. There were clear evidences of hostile technologies neutralised by Indian forces. Recovered debris included Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles, Turkish-made UAVs (reportedly called ‘Yiha’ or ‘YEEHAW’), long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones – highlighting Pakistan’s dependence on foreign-supplied weaponry. Despite this, India’s indigenous air defence and electronic warfare systems held the upper hand.

Notably, the Akash missile system proved highly effective. Designed to protect key areas from aerial threats, Akash can engage multiple targets simultaneously, operates in both autonomous and group modes, and features robust Electronic Counter-Counter Measures. The entire system is mounted on mobile platforms, enhancing its deployment flexibility.

Drones played a central role in the operation. SkyStriker loitering munitions – developed through a collaboration between Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies and Israel’s Elbit Systems – were also deployed effectively. Looking ahead, the future of warfare and diplomacy will be shaped by AI, quantum computing, hypersonic platforms, and space dominance, and the government must continue to invest aggressively in research and development and boost strong academia-industry-DRDO collaboration to bridge technology gaps. Streamlining private sector and MSME participation is crucial, alongside establishing institutional mechanisms for monitoring, accountability, and innovation-driven defence growth.