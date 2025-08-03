Majuli’s erosion crisis demands action, not just promises

The Centre's recent announcement on the commencement of Phase-V of the 'Protection of Majuli Island from Flood and Erosion' at an estimated cost of Rs 56.34 crore brings renewed hope to one of India's most endangered river islands. Yet, even as the Brahmaputra Board unveils new phases, studies, and collaborations, the island's shrinking landmass and the worsening scourge of erosion raise urgent questions about long-standing institutional inertia and capacity.

Majuli, a cultural and ecological gem, has lost nearly 75 sq km to erosion since 1986. While 58 sq km of deposition has occurred, the net land loss and shifting patterns of the Brahmaputra remain a formidable threat. Communities are displaced, heritage is eroded, and the fragile ecology is continuously undermined. Despite multiple interventions over the years, including porcupine structures, bank reinforcements, and research studies, Majuli remains in a state of uncertainty - clinging to the banks of promises, both literal and political.

The annual average loss of land in the State is nearly 8,000 hectares. The Brahmaputra has a tendency to shift southward due to various geotectonic and seismic instabilities of the region. It has been found that during the last 50 years, nearly 100 sq km of an area has been eroded in the southern part of Goalpara district only.

The intensity of shifting is very high, mostly in the lower Brahmaputra valley, including the western margins of the districts of Goalpara, South Salmara Mankachar and Dhubri.

A major concern is the Brahmaputra Board's limited institutional capacity. Delays in preparing master plans, execution lags, poor supervision, and shortage of technical expertise have consistently undermined the Board's credibility.

The scale of erosion over 4.27 lakh hectares across Assam since 1950-calls for robust, adaptive, and technologically integrated planning. Yet the ground reality often reflects bureaucratic sluggishness rather than urgent, scientific action. It is heartening that the Board is engaging with institutions like IIT-Guwahati and INTACH for deeper studies and mitigation frameworks.

However, studies alone are not enough. Majuli's salvation lies in time-bound implementation, accountable governance, and strong coordination with local communities. The community-inclusive approach, if genuinely pursued, can become a model for other riverine islands across the Brahmaputra basin. The challenge ahead is not simply one of engineering but of political will, transparency, and institutional reform.

For Majuli to be protected -not just in plans but in reality - the Brahmaputra Board must evolve into a nimble, accountable body backed by cutting-edge expertise and proactive leadership. The time for studying erosion has passed. Now is the time to stop it.