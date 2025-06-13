Love, betrayal & bloodshed: Assam's surge in crimes over extramarital affairs

While crime in general has witnessed a shocking spurt in the State, another discernible trend concerns crimes over love, extramarital affairs in particular. The past one month or so in the State has claimed a number of lives over extramarital affairs. Clearly, a majority of these cases are rooted in psychological and societal factors and are symptomatic of the times we live in. Indeed, this disturbing phenomenon in the form of a surge in crimes related to extramarital affairs can be attributed to a complex interplay of social, psychological and biological factors. We are living in a society that is increasingly getting materialistic, impatient, restless and intolerant – something evident from the many undesirable happenings that we are witnessing around us. Some time-tested values have taken the backseat in the mad race for success. This also being the age of instant gratification, it is not surprising that people are turning into desperados to ‘accomplish’ what they feel should belong to them. Again, crimes over extramarital affairs have increased in proportion to the surge in such affairs. This, again, can be explained by changes in social mores and values, as well as people’s perceptions of love, sex, and human relationships. While this changing attitude is not entirely abnormal or unnatural, it is apparent that many are not able to cope with these transformations and when they feel that they have been betrayed, they do not hesitate to take extreme steps to dispense justice.

As there is not a single definite cause behind this disquieting trend in crimes involving extramarital affairs, the contributing elements include social pressures, psychological factors, and biological factors including brain make-up, etc. The societal norms and expectations surrounding marriage and infidelity tend to trigger intense emotions and feelings of betrayal, potentially leading to violent reactions. Jealousy, which is often deeply rooted in love, can degenerate into extreme insecurity and perceived threat, and can be a major driver of violent behaviour in cases of extramarital affairs. Research also suggests that certain brain structures and hormonal imbalances are more vulnerable to heightened jealousy and emotional responses, potentially increasing the risk of violence in such situations. Pre-existing issues within a marriage, such as poor communication or unresolved conflicts, can create a breeding ground for resentment and anger, which an extramarital affair may exacerbate. Individuals experiencing marital discord and infidelity may lack access to adequate counselling, support systems, or resources to help them navigate the emotional challenges, potentially leading to a more destructive outcome. It’s important to remember that the reasons for such crimes are multifaceted and vary from case to case. Understanding the underlying factors can be crucial in developing preventative measures and addressing the root causes of these tragic incidents.