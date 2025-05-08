Limitations of renewables & the return of thermal power

Assam has witnessed a huge increase in electricity demand in the last few years – the average increase being 7 per cent annually. The demand is nearing the 3000 MW mark.

Considering the increase in commercial and industrial consumption, the projected demand of the State of Assam is 3836 MW in the year 2029-30 and 5345 MW in 2034-35.

The government has secured a quantum of power through long-term and short-term power purchase agreements. However, its own generation continues to be static, even though some strides have been made in the solar power sector. A total of 3000 MW of renewable power projects are in the pipeline in Assam to meet the increasing demand.

However, the non-reliability of renewable sources has prompted the government to give a fresh push for thermal power. With an eye on energy security, the State Cabinet has approved a policy to attract private investments in the sector, announcing a slew of incentives. The role of thermal power in modern energy systems is crucial.

Thermal power remains a cornerstone of global electricity generation, playing a vital role in sustaining industrial activity, residential energy use, and the operation of essential services. A key advantage of thermal power is its ability to provide a stable and continuous electricity supply. Unlike intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind, thermal plants can operate around the clock, making them well-suited for base-load power generation.

This reliability is critical for economic stability and infrastructure development. Another driving factor is the availability of fossil fuels, particularly coal, natural gas and oil – which remain abundant in many regions. By leveraging domestic resources, countries can enhance their energy security and reduce dependence on imported energy.

However, the environmental impact of thermal power, particularly coal-based generation, is a growing concern. Reliance on coal has resulted in significant environmental consequences, making it a critical area for policy intervention and technological innovation. Coal-based thermal power generation poses significant environmental challenges, including air and water pollution, land degradation, and greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions from these plants contribute heavily to climate change, prompting increased interest in cleaner technologies, such as carbon capture and advanced high-efficiency systems.

Transitioning to cleaner technologies, enforcing regulations, and promoting renewable alternatives are essential steps toward a sustainable energy future. A balanced approach that includes technological upgrades, policy reforms, and public participation is crucial for minimising the environmental footprint of coal power.

While thermal power poses environmental challenges, its reliability, accessibility and established infrastructure make it a critical part of today's energy landscape. The path forward lies in enhancing efficiency and gradually integrating renewable sources to build a more sustainable and resilient energy future.