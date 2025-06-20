Lessons from Sohra: Time for Assam to act on tourist security

While tourism is big business today, it is sometimes seen that rules and norms concerning the safety and convenience of travellers leave a lot to be desired. Such a situation is largely attributable to the complacency of government authorities in enhancing tourist safety measures, in addition to implementing the existing ones. It should be noted that any unfortunate incident such as the sensational murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi at Sohra in Meghalaya stands to sully the image of a destination and leave long-term adverse impacts on tourism. While in no way can one hold the people of Sohra responsible for the incident (as was the mood in the rest of India in the immediate aftermath of the incident and before the revelations emerged), it always helps to have periodical assessments of the tourism scenario by a State government and iron out the problem areas. Following the incident, the Meghalaya government has done precisely that – directing all homestays, resorts and families to mandatorily record details of tourists that stay there.

A much-needed intervention, such proactive steps by the authorities can ensure not just prevention of undesirable happenings at a popular tourist spot but those can also go a long way in following up any criminal acts by miscreants. Streamlining the tourism sector with the required interventions is also critical to ensuring that the visitors get to enjoy a relaxed and hassle-free stay. Indeed, all the stakeholders in the hospitality sector – from the taxi driver and the guide to the hotel manager and the homestay owner – need to be trained for the purpose.

The Assam government would do well to take a cue from the Meghalaya government’s latest interventions in directing all the homestays, hotels and resorts to compulsorily register all their visitors and take their necessary details. Unlike Meghalaya, which has a far more streamlined tourism sector, in Assam things still need improvement to make a tourist feel at home. Then, the lack of training among stakeholders such as taxi drivers, guides and hotel operators and staff often comes in the way of a visitor enjoying an easy and hassle-free experience. Safety and convenience of the tourists must figure atop the list of priorities of those manning the hospitality sector and even seemingly small shortcomings stand to hit at the core of the tourism business. Many hotels and resorts are functioning without adhering to the relevant norms and it is for the authorities to make those function as they should. A review of the existing laws and also the implementation part – as has been done by Meghalaya – to ensure the safety of State residents and curb the entry of criminal elements posing as tourists is another imperative.