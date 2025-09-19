Israel’s defiance, global silence, and the death of justice in the Middle East

Even as the world watches on helplessly, the far-right Benjamin Netanyahu regime in Tel Aviv persists with its madness in the Middle East! That it does not care a whit for what its chief arms supplier, Donald Trump's US, thinks of its actions has been made abundantly clear when the Israeli military attacked Doha in America's close ally Qatar last week, aiming to hit the leadership of Palestinian group Hamas, among them senior leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal.

Instead, it killed al-Hayya's son, Humam, as well as an aide, three body-guards, and a Qatari security officer, in a residential suburb in Doha. The attack came at a time when Qatari officials, who are central mediators in talks between Israel and Hamas, had been trying to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 65,000 people since launching its war on the Palestinian Strip two years ago.

That the international community is totally impotent in responding to Israel's violation of the sovereignty of another nation can be gauged from the fact that an emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic States, summoned by Qatar, was content to condemn Israel's "hostile acts" because they threaten "prospects of peace and coexistence."

The member States did not even take the trouble to engage in a bit of sabre-rattling, as had been done in the past!

Sure enough, the toothless tiger that the UN has been reduced to has done precious little to rein in Israel. No doubt, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, has released a new report confirming that the latter has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, but this serves little to alter the dire situation in the Middle East.

The Commission, which has been investigating the events for the last two years since October 7, 2023, has concluded that Israeli authorities committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, namely killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

Despite such clear-cut evidence of Israeli infractions, we have US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelling to Tel Aviv to butter up Netanyahu and his cronies! It is no coincidence that, even as Rubio was there, Israel launched its ground incursion into Gaza City, escalating its war in defiance of international condemnation.

Apparently, the US is hand-in-glove with Israel in the latter's ill-concealed objective of completely occupying Gaza and removing all traces of Palestinians in Palestine!