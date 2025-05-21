International Tea Day: Brewing hope for rural livelihoods & sustainable growth

Recognising the long history and the cultural and economic significance of tea around the world, as well as the significant role it plays in rural development, poverty reduction and food security in developing countries, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on December 21, 2019, proclaimed May 21 as International Tea Day, based on a proposal submitted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Intergovernmental Group on Tea. The UNGA then asked FAO to lead the annual observance. The theme of the day for this year, as announced by FAO, is ‘Tea for Better Lives’.

Tea production and processing are a main source of livelihoods for millions of families. The celebration promotes the sustainable production, consumption, and trade of tea, and offers an opportunity for actors at global, regional, and national levels to ensure that the tea sector continues to play a role in reducing extreme poverty, fighting hunger, and safeguarding natural resources.

Tea is grown in over 35 countries. Two-thirds of the world’s population consumes tea, which undoubtedly makes it the most popular beverage. Tea has immensely contributed to the livelihoods of 13 million people, including small tea growers and their families. Smallholders are responsible for 60 per cent of world tea production.

Tea’s contribution to health, culture, and socio-economic development is immense. The tea industry is an environmentally friendly industry, with 4.17 million hectares of green cover across different continents. The tea plant sequesters carbon very effectively, thereby negating the harmful effects of climate change. International Tea Day is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural heritage, health benefits, and economic importance of tea, while working to make tea production sustainable.

Tea is spread throughout the world, with its production coming from the five continents. Global tea production amounts to more than USD 16.6 billion. Tea is the most consumed beverage in the world, after water. Tea is available in many varieties, which differ according to the oxidation and fermentation techniques applied. Tea is one of the most versatile beverages. One can drink it hot or cold. One can drink it with lemon or a variety of fruit juices. One can mix it with spices, ice cream, jellies, and slimming potions. And more – one can make the most exotic cocktails with it. Tea is very refreshing. Tea has stirred the hearts, stimulated the minds, and soothed the palates of humankind for centuries. In the last few decades, the global tea industry has seen growth in consumption, with a rising number of consumers globally. However, the per capita consumption is still low, and hence there is considerable growth potential in the future.

The history of tea dates back to ancient China, almost 5,000 years ago. Aboriginal tribes in the mountainous regions beyond the south-western border of China are considered by botanists to have first harvested the leaves of wild tea plants and brewed them to obtain a medicinal beverage.

Later, planned commercial cultivation and manufacture of tea began in China, followed by Assam in India. Assam is the birthplace of Indian tea. In 1823, Robert William Bruce, a Scottish trader and explorer, came to know about the presence of indigenous tea in Assam from Assamese nobleman Maniram Dutta Barua (later Dewan). Maniram Dewan introduced Robert Bruce to Singpho chief Bessa Gaum. The Singpho tribe of Assam has been brewing tea from the naturally growing tea bushes since antiquity. Assam tea was one of India’s first offerings to the world. Way back on May 8, 1838, eight chests containing 350 pounds of Assam tea were dispatched to London and were auctioned on January 10, 1839, and generated great excitement.

Assam, to the outside world, is synonymous with Assam tea. In Assam, tea is not just a product or commodity. Tea is a culture – a culture steeped in history, and a history replete with highlights of development and contributions to economic growth and the social progress of the State.

Tea is the only beverage in India which has its roots in India’s freedom struggle. Maniram Dewan, India’s first tea planter, was involved in a rebellion in Assam against the British in 1857, when the Sepoy Mutiny was at its peak in many parts of India. He was publicly hanged on February 26, 1858, at Jorhat, alongside his closest associate in the abortive plan, Piyali Baruah.

India is now the largest producer and the largest consumer of black tea in the world. It is the most widely consumed beverage across the length and breadth of India. The tea industry is agro-based and labour-intensive. It provides direct employment to more than two million people. Through its forward and backward linkages, another two million people derive their livelihoods from tea. The industry is also the largest employer of women among the organised industries in India. Women constitute nearly 60 per cent of the total workforce in the tea industry. Also, there are more than two lakh small tea growers (STGs) in India – 46 per cent of India’s tea production is from the green leaf supplied by the STGs. All these factors emphasise the importance of the survival of the tea industry. Though India is the largest consumer of black tea in the world, the per capita consumption is low compared to many other countries.

For the industry’s long-term sustenance, it is crucial that the per capita consumption of tea in India increases. This can be achieved to a great extent if tea is promoted as a healthy and lifestyle beverage. The US Food and Drug Administration has already recognised tea as a healthy beverage. Tea is a wonder drink. Drinking tea can bring many health benefits, from anti-inflammatory to antioxidant and weight-loss effects. Disseminating the knowledge of the health benefits of drinking tea will help people remain healthy, which in turn will help in increasing consumption of tea and support the survival of this 200-year-old industry, ultimately resulting in a happy and healthy workforce and the economic sustenance of small tea growers.