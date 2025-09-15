India vs Pakistan: A match that spoke louder than cricket

The Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on September 14 was not just about cricket. It carried the weight of grief, anger and pride following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in May. For many, the game was not just a sporting contest but a symbolic statement.

From the start, it was clear this was no ordinary match. At the toss, India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Agha avoided the customary handshake. Some saw it as poor sportsmanship, but for many Indians, it reflected the mood of the country—distant, cold, and unwilling to pretend that things are normal after the bloodshed in Pahalgam.

The atmosphere around the match told its own story. Long before the first ball was bowled, calls to boycott the contest echoed across social media. Even when the case was taken to Supreme Court by three law students for urgent listing, the court’s replied, “What is the urgency? It’s a match, let it be.”

Even then, the build-up lacked the usual buzz of an Indo-Pak clash. Seats remained empty, and online chatter was dominated more by protest than excitement.

Yet, when the players stepped on the field, India delivered a clinical performance. Pakistan were restricted to just 127 runs, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel’s spin that choked the batters.

India chased down the target with ease; skipper Yadav sealing the win with a six. His calm, assured batting was matched only by his powerful words after the match, “We want to dedicate today’s win to all our armed forces… and stand with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.”

This dedication matters. Cricket in India has always been more than a sport—it is tied to identity, pride, and sometimes politics. But this time, the players chose to align their victory with the bravery of the Armed forces and the suffering of the victims’ families. It was less about rivalry with Pakistan and more about solidarity at home.

Critics will argue that sport should rise above politics, that cricket should be about bat and ball, not borders and battles.

But can any India-Pakistan contest truly exist in isolation from reality? For decades, this rivalry has been about more than just the game. It is emotional, symbolic, and inevitably linked with history and conflict.

By refusing handshakes and dedicating the win to the Armed forces, India’s team sent a clear message - some wounds run deeper than sportsmanship.

It may not please everyone, but it reflects the sentiment of millions who feel that cricket cannot go on as usual when lives have been lost to terror.

At the end of the day, India’s victory was emphatic, but the match will be remembered less for the scorecard and more for what it stood for. It showed that sport, too, can be a language of solidarity and resistance.