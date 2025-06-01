Guwahati underwater: A city drowning in apathy, not just rain

After every spell of rain, Guwahati sinks, not just in water, but in neglect and poor governance. Floods are not inevitable, but a city is supposed to evolve - in civic infrastructure, quality of life and planning. But Guwahati seems to be moving in the reverse direction. May 30 was another tell tale of this utter failure of urban planning and misplaced government priorities.

The recorded rainfall in Guwahati in the 24 hours of May 30 was 111 mm, which is classified in meteorology as 'very heavy rainfall'. But recent instances of flooding suggests that the city's stormwater drainage system, if there is any, is not able to handle even a spell of moderate rainfall (less than 64.4 mm). Guwahati has been witness to many events of intense rainfall in its history, the highest being 194.3 mm on June 5, 1956. There have been numerous instances when 24-hour rainfall has crossed the 111-mm mark, and thus May 30 was nothing "abnormal" as the Chief Minister described. Yes, rainwater does flow down from Meghalaya.

But it always has. Flooding in Guwahati is not just a natural hazard, it is a man-made crisis worsened by poor planning and short-term decision-making. Sustainable urban planning that respects natural ecosystems and anticipates climate change is essential to protect cities from recurring flood disasters. The frequency of urban flooding, almost after every shower of rain, is perhaps the most visible consequencence of sordid urban planning in the capital city. As cities grow rapidly, lack of foresight and inadequate infrastructure has made Guwahati increasingly vulnerable to heavy rains and stormwater overflow.

Haphazard development has also exposed serious flaws in the city's planning and governance. Even after facing repeated disasters, resilience remains a distant dream, mainly due to misplaced government priorities. Despite court orders and public protests, government-backed infrastructure projects have continued to destroy ecological buffers, showing a clear preference for development over sustainability.

Announcements of smart city projects and beautification drives grab headlines, but little is done to address core vulnerabilities like drainage, solid waste management, and protection of water bodies. Singapore transformed from a flood-prone city into one of the most flood-resilient urban centres in Asia. It struggled with floods until recent times, but responded with serious, science-backed urban planning, investing in massive drainage projects, adopting zero tolerance for encroachment and integrating water bodies into city design.

That's the contrast with cities like Guwahati, which has been at the receiving end of political apathy and lack of planning. Guwahati to-day stands at a crossroads. It can either continue down a path of reactive politics and environmental degradation, or it can shift toward a model of resilience, sustainability, and equity. Until government priorities reflect the realities on the ground, a truly resilient Guwahati will remain out of reach.