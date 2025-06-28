Guwahati Rs 183 cr flood plan: Why the city's flood fix needs more than concrete?

The State government's proposed Rs 183-crore project to mitigate urban flooding in Guwahati, particularly in the Bahini Basin, is timely. As monsoon-related flooding continues to disrupt life in the city each year, this initiative signals a much-needed shift to-ward sustainable urban planning and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The Bahini river, now reduced to a narrow 10-15 metre-wide urban drain, once served as a seasonal stream flowing from the southeast to the northwest of Guwahati. It eventually merges with the Bharalu river and discharges into the Brahmaputra. Over the years, the Bahini catchment, one of 11 sub-basins under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Area, has become increasingly vulnerable due to rapid urbanisation, poor waste management, and inadequate drainage systems.

Neighbourhoods like Rukminigaon and other central zones suffer the most, enduring regular waterlogging and flood damage during monsoons. The proposal includes several interventions aimed at re-versing this trend. These include the construction or upgrading of 4.1 km of flood diversion channels and 4.7 km of drains-trunk, secondary and tertiary.

A 59,000-cubic metre Nature-based retention pond is also planned, which will support groundwater recharge and be equipped with a pumping station. In addition, the city's pumping capacity will be enhanced, and 1.6 km of drainage channels will be improved to increase flood-carrying capacity.

The proposed project will support the improvement of climate and disaster-resilient stormwater management systems in the Bahini basin.

Crucially, the project recognises that engineering solutions alone aren't enough. An adequate stormwater drainage system is essential for urban areas to manage rainfall runoff and direct it to designated outfalls, typically nearby rivers or water-bodies.

According to the project plan, a portion of the run-off will be diverted to the Silsako basin and pumped out gradually into the Brahmaputra, indicating a broader systems-thinking approach.

The initiative includes capacity-building support for local waste collectors unsung heroes in the city's fragile waste management network. These individuals often double as solid waste and drain cleaners, playing a critical role in preventing blockages that worsen urban flooding. However, the success of this project also hinges on complementary actions.

Guwahati still lacks a comprehensive sewerage and sanitation system. Drains routinely carry not just stormwater but also domestic, commercial, and even industrial waste. Without addressing this, the problem of water contamination and blocked drains will persist. Public education campaigns are essential to discourage the disposal of solid waste and wastewater into open drains.

In the face of increasing climate variability and rapid urban growth, Guwahati's stormwater and flood management must be future-ready. This project is a strong step forward. But to truly make Guwahati flood-resilient, civic engagement, and enforcement of environmental regulations must go hand in hand with infra-structure development.