Govt boost to dairy sector crucial in Assam where self-entrepreneurship has few takers

The State Cabinet’s decision to approve land for AMUL to set up a product dairy plant in the State is timely and can help boost the dairy sector. With a lot of potential still to be tapped, this sector needs more investment and a sustained focus.

Under the arrangements, AMUL will be given on lease 20 bighas of land to start a state-of the-art product dairy plant at the Institute of Farm Management at Rani which will have a capacity for processing 1 lakh litres of milk per day. The plant will benefit around 20,000 dairy farmers and is expected to help entrepreneurship development among the local youth.

Dairy, as also many other potential-riddled spheres, is nowhere near realizing its prospects. We do have the odd success story but then – as the proverb goes, ‘one swallow does not make a summer’. A few committed entrepreneurs might be doing prosperous business but the overall scenario concerning dairy development in the State remains uninspiring. This is sad, as all we need is a scientific approach to large-scale milk production which can bring in rich dividends for budding entrepreneurs.

The burgeoning unemployment can also be mitigated to a large extent through engagements in dairy and allied sectors. Instances are galore across the country where dairy farming has transformed the lives of thousands of families engaged in milk production in a scientific manner, generating employment opportunities, improving income levels of villagers, and enhancing nutritional standards of the people. For effecting such transformations, the State government needs to act as a facilitator in matters such as market linkage. In a State where self-entrepreneurship finds few takers, there is an urgent need to promote entrepreneurship by unemployed local youth.