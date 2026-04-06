From Dispur to D.C.: How political speech is crossing new lines

Monday offered a stark reminder of how far political discourse has slipped, not just in India but across the world. From Dispur to Washington D.C., leaders made headlines not for policy or persuasion, but for the language they chose, blunt, unparliamentary and, at times, outright crude.

In the United States, President Donald Trump set the tone with a profanity-laced post on Truth Social.

Responding to tensions with Iran and the strategic choke point of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump used explicit language while issuing a warning that read less like diplomacy and more like a public dare.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social.

It was the kind of messaging that grabs attention instantly, but also raises serious questions about the thinning line between political signalling and provocation.

Closer home, Assam saw its own moment of political coarseness. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reacting to allegations by Congress leader Pawan Khera, let slip a crude remark during a press interaction in Dispur.

The backdrop was already heated. Khera had accused Sarma and his wife of holding multiple foreign passports and assets abroad, triggering a police complaint and a day of sharp exchanges.

Chief Minister Sarma, reacting to allegations, appeared visibly annoyed during a press interaction after a campaign meet in Dispur on Monday. In that moment, restraint slipped.

“Pawan Khera is a g**du,” he told the press. Sarma used a crude slur while referring to Khera, a remark that momentarily left New Guwahati BJP nominee Diplu Ranjan Sharma looking unsure how to respond, before he awkwardly laughed it off.

The exchange, brief but telling, quickly became symbolic of the day’s tone.

To be fair, sharp language in politics is nothing new. Campaign trails, especially in India, have long seen barbs and jibes fly thick and fast.

What feels different now is the ease with which political language slips into the crude, and how quickly it is normalised.

In the United States, for instance, broadcaster CNN aired President Donald Trump’s expletive-laden remarks without censoring them.

Flagging the language, anchor Jake Tapper cautioned viewers on his show State of the Union on April 5. “If your children are watching, be warned, the President did not use polite language,” he said, before reading out the remarks in full.

Back home, however, the response was muted, with the Chief Minister’s remarks passing largely without scrutiny.

Part of this shift is driven by the times we live in. Social media rewards outrage. The sharper the remark, the faster it travels.

In that race for attention, restraint often becomes the first casualty. Leaders, aware of this dynamic, increasingly lean into language that cuts through the noise, even if it crosses lines that once seemed non-negotiable.

The result is a steady lowering of the bar. What would have once triggered widespread outrage now passes as just another political moment. The shock value wears off, and in its place comes a quiet acceptance. That is where the real risk lies.

Because language in politics is not just about expression, it shapes perception. It sets the tone for public debate.

When those at the top speak in a certain way, it filters down, into party workers, into supporters and eventually into everyday conversations.

Monday’s incidents, one global, one local, underline a shared trend. Civility is no longer a given in political discourse. It is increasingly optional.