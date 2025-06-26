From Baghjan to Rudrasagar: The repeating tragedy of regulatory neglect

The recent blowout at ONGC's Rudrasagar Field has once again raised troubling questions about operational safety and regulatory oversight in India's hydrocarbon sector, particularly in projects outsourced to private firms. The incident at Well No.RDS-147 occurred around noon on June 12, reportedly during a perforation job intended for zone transfer-an operation meant to initiate production from a new reservoir layer.

Such high-risk procedures are supposed to be carried out under tightly controlled conditions with multiple safety barriers in place. Experts are now questioning how those barriers - at least two are standard for such operations - failed simultaneously. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred under private supervision.

A strikingly similar blowout at Oil India Limited's Baghjan well in 2020, also managed by a private contractor, had caused devastating environmental and social consequences. That incident led to a catastrophic gas and oil leak, a major fire, and the release of toxic pollutants. It claimed lives, destroyed wildlife habitats, displaced communities, and left lasting scars on local livelihoods.

The post-incident inquiry revealed failures at every level-planning, execution, and adherence to standard operating procedures. The environmental toll from Baghjan was immense.

Over 1,600 hectares of wetland, 523 hectares of grassland, 172 hectares of rivers and streams, and 213 hectares of forest were damaged. A scientific assessment later warned that these ecosystems could take a decade or more to recover even 70-80 per-cent of their original form. The lessons from Baghjan were clear: without robust oversight, outsourcing technically complex and high-risk tasks to private players can be a recipe for disaster.

Now, five years later, the Rudrasagar blowout points to the same structural flaws poor risk assessment, failed well control, and inadequate supervision. These are not mere accidents but preventable failures that stem from regulatory complacency.

Blowouts are rare in modern petroleum operations precisely because improved technology and stringent safety protocols have made them so. That they are still happening in India speaks to the persistence of systemic issues. While the private sector brings much-needed innovation, efficiency and capital to the energy industry, its involvement must be anchored in strong regulatory frameworks and uncompromising safety standards.

Government agencies and PSUs must ensure private con-tractors are fully compliant with international norms, subject to independent safety audits, and staffed with adequately trained personnel. These incidents are a grim re-minder that economic liberalisation must be matched by regulatory modernisation.

Strengthening institutional oversight, enforcing accountability, and mandating transparent safety evaluations are not optional - they are imperative. Only through such measures can India ensure that private participation in energy exploration does not come at the cost of lives, ecosystems, or long-term sustainability.