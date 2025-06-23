Floods as new normal: What loss of 27 L hectares say about Assam’s future

Analysis of satellite data has revealed that floods have affected 27.09 lakh hectares of land in 35 districts of Assam in the last 25 years. This is over 34 per cent of the total area of the State and around 9 per cent of the total flood-prone area of the country. The range of inundated areas varied significantly from 2.11 lakh hactares (ha) in 2009 to 12.85 lakh ha in 2020, indicating the severity of the floods and their impact on the region over the years. It is estimated that the total flood-hazard area under the ‘very high’ category is 3.26 lakh ha, 2.86 lakh ha under the ‘high category’, 4.65 lakh ha under the ‘moderate category’, 5.32 lakh ha under the ‘low category’ and 10.96 lakh ha under ‘very low’ category. Around 18.22 lakh ha of crop area is also prone to inundation. Flooding and riverbank erosion in Assam are arguably the most acute in India in terms of both extent and duration. The State experiences three to four waves of flooding each year, which leave behind widespread devastation. The worsening impacts of climate change – such as erratic rainfall and accelerated Himalayan snowmelt – are further exacerbating the frequency and intensity of these events. This leads to unusually high water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

When it comes to mitigation strategies, the State is primarily reliant on grey infrastructure – such as embankments, dykes, geo-bags and porcupines. Since the 1950s, the State has built over 420 embankments, but nearly 70 per cent of them have already crossed their 25-year lifespan. Many are now routinely breached or damaged during floods. Post-flood reconstruction often focuses on patchwork repairs rather than technological upgrades or comprehensive rebuilding. This has resulted in a repetitive cycle of breach and repair with no long-term resolution. Efforts to build the embankments anew – with modern technology – have been lacking. Despite the floods being an annual crisis, mitigation has largely been piecemeal. There has been no focus on integrated river basin management. The entire Brahmaputra Basin needs to be managed as a unit, considering the upstream and downstream dynamics of the river. While early warning systems are in place, their effectiveness in reaching vulnerable communities remains questionable. Public protests following dam water releases underscore the lack of coordination among government agencies and the gaps in communication. While some dredging and river training efforts have been undertaken, they have often been inconsistent or poorly executed. To see more substantial results, a more integrated and sustainable approach is needed, one that balances flood control with environmental preservation, urban planning, and effective governance. This could involve better sediment management, restoration of floodplain ecosystems, afforestation, and sustainable water management. Projects should focus on long-term sustainability rather than short-term fixes.