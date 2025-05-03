Education in crisis: State's declining results reflect deeper systemic failures

The just-declared Higher Secondary (HS) results with a noticeably dwindling trend in Arts, Science and Commerce streams have exposed some disturbing aspects in the way education is being imparted and managed in the State.

The concerns range from lacunae in teaching to periodical monitoring of performance to the lack of teachers' training. Despite the declining pass percent- ages in both HSLC and HSSLC, education is being imparted in the same lackadaisical, routine manner without any thought on bringing in innovation.

While the Science stream, traditionally among the best-performing, recorded a pass percentage of 84.88% - significantly lower than last year's 89.88%, the Commerce stream did not fare better with 82.18% compared to 87.66% the previous year.

Humanities students suffered a similar slump, recording 81.03% pass percentage compared to last year's 88.36%. Even the Vocational stream took a severe beating, plunging to 68.55% from last year's 85.78% - the biggest slide among the four. Not just the HS results, the HSLC results, too, had recorded a dismal 63.98% pass percentage, a steep fall from 75.7% in 2024 and 72.69% in 2023, making it the lowest in three years.

This consistent downward trend across disciplines should naturally worry educators, parents and policymakers alike. But, going by the lethargy of the Education Department and its bigwigs, it seems they are little bothered by the disquieting developments.

The situation, which is strongly indicative of poor human resource management, warrants a rethink on the way education is imparted and managed in the State. While we are having the annual shows of Gunotsav in our schools, those are apparently not yielding much.

The need is to make these assessments take stock of the perennial lacunae that plague the learning process in our educational institutions. Let there be innovative approaches vis-à-vis teaching. Teachers in particular have to be alert and monitor the understanding and progress of students in classrooms. Over- reliance of students on the internet could also be a factor in making classroom learning somewhat less important for many students.