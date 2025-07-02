Deadly shortcuts: Why India's factories keep failing workers

It is not the first accident in an industrial premises, and definitely it is not going to be the last in the country. Industrial accidents kill hundreds of people and permanently disable thousands every year in India.

In 2024, at least 240 workplace accidents took place in the manufacturing, mining, and energy sectors, resulting in over 400 fatalities and more than 850 injuries, according to data compiled by IndustriALL. The actual numbers are likely to be significantly higher as workplace accidents are often underreported.

On Monday, yet another industrial accident took place in the country. Thirty-seven people were killed and many others suffered injuries in a blast in a pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy district, about 50 km away from Hyderabad. About 90 people were working at around 9.30 am in the plant of Sigachi Industries at Pashamylaram when the tragedy occurred.

The blast, triggered by a reactor explosion, caused a massive fire and hurled workers up to 100 metres away, trapping several in nearby tents. The impact of the blast was felt within about five km in the Pashamylaram area. A detailed investigation will be able to establish the exact cause and check whether safety protocols were being followed at the facility.

India is aiming to become a global industrial hub, encouraging investment and innovation with initiatives such as Startup India. However, if incidents like the factory blast in Telangana keep occurring, it will throw a spanner in the stride towards industrialisation. It's sad to note that due to the fault of the factory owners, vulnerable workers often pay the price.

With the wheels of industrialisation picking up pace in the country, small and unregistered factories are coming up. These factories are most affected by industrial accidents as they seldom adhere to safety protocols. The victims are usually poor workers or migrants whose families don't have the re-sources to fight legal battles. The recurrence of industrial accidents in India underscores the need for urgent reforms in factories, especially those in hazardous industries where accidents have caused loss of life and property.

The government must put stringent measures in place to bring the industrial accident graph down. Though there are multiple reasons for the spurt in industrial accident cases, the most common cause is the lack of safety measures. It has been seen that some industries do not adhere to the safety protocols and guidelines issued by the competent authorities.

The authorities must ensure that the industries make the necessary investments to put the mandatory safety protocols in place. An adequate safety mechanism will, in turn, help to increase productivity. For India to be a major economic power, it is important to ensure that industrial accidents come down.