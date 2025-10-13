Culture vs. choice: The Diwali dilemma in time of grief

This Diwali, Assam finds itself at a crossroads between tradition, commerce and collective sentiment.

As of Monday, 25 days have passed since Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg bid farewell to the world.

People across Assam and admirers beyond its borders continue to mourn his death, calling for justice in the face of the artiste’s mysterious passing abroad.

In such a climate, extravagant Diwali celebrations may appear not only insensitive but misaligned with the emotional reality of the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, urged citizens to burst firecrackers, highlighting the economic necessity of supporting Barpeta’s firecracker artisans.

While his concern for livelihoods is valid - festivals do form a critical part of seasonal income for small producers - the timing of such a call cannot be ignored.

In a period of collective grief, when thousands are mourning and demanding justice, calls to indulge in the usual festive vibrancy can appear insensitive.

Festivals are not just cultural rituals; they are also social statements. Bursting firecrackers and indulging in loud celebrations in a state still mourning a beloved figure, risks appearing callous and diminishes the significance of collective grief.

Celebrating at full scale now would send the wrong message that commerce and tradition outweigh collective mourning.

However, a middle path exists that safeguards both economic and cultural interests without disrespecting public sentiment.

Citizens can celebrate Diwali through symbolic gestures, earthen lamps, ritual worship or small-scale family festivities, while supporting local firecracker artisans through pre-orders or alternative sales channels.

This ensures livelihoods are protected without clashing with social empathy.

In moments of collective grief, restraint is not a compromise but a moral imperative. Assam’s cultural identity is resilient enough to survive a year of subdued fireworks and its people are capable of finding meaning in reflection as much as in celebration.

This Diwali, dignity and compassion must guide the festivities, proving that true cultural celebration does not always need noise and spectacle - it needs heart, awareness and respect.