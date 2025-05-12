Ceasefire offers a breather—but questions remain

Every Indian must be heaving a sigh of relief that the escalation of tensions between our nation and neighbour Pakistan has ceased with the signing of a ceasefire agreement.

At 5 pm Indian Standard Time on May 10, the two countries agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, thereby bringing to an end four days of fighting.

Observers had noted that the Indian onslaught on Pakistan after the horrific act of terrorism at Pahalgam in Kashmir, as well as the response by the adversary, consisted primarily of precision missile strikes using drones and fighter jets, supplemented by artillery fire.

That there was no deployment of troops by either side or attempt to physically cross the Line of Control facilitated the quick turnaround and halt to the fighting. The national media, as expected, is replete with speculative “news” as to what had caused the change of heart in the two antagonists.

Reportedly, India’s use of the powerful BrahMos-A (air-launched) cruise missiles targeting key Pakistan Air Force bases had been so effective that these created consternation among the Pakistani leaders.

They grew fearful that their nuclear command and control infrastructure too might be attacked as effectively, which coerced them to sue for a ceasefire. Some reports have it that Rawalpindi had alerted Washington of such a possibility and there was American intervention which led to the cessation of hostilities.

True to character, US President Donald Trump was quick to claim credit for making the ceasefire happen, announcing in a social media post that India and Pakistan had agreed to end their military actions against each other after US-mediated talks.

India, however, denied Trump’s claim, asserting that the ceasefire was arrived at after direct engagement with Pakistan.

There is also speculation that the IMF had made cessation of hostilities a condition for releasing the billion-dollar loan to cash-strapped Pakistan, which induced the latter to reach out to New Delhi for ending the hostilities.

Arriving at the truth can well be left to future historians – what is of immediate concern is that a ceasefire has come into effect and it is incumbent on both parties to ensure that it is maintained. With Pakistan deploying drones even after the ceasefire had been arrived at and India giving an “adequate and appropriate response”, the possibility of renewed fighting breaking out is dangerously real.

Maintaining the integrity of the ceasefire agreement is an exigent requirement, and the leadership of both nations will have to display maturity to ensure that this is done, despite the temptation to respond positively to populist pressures.

While, given the litany of betrayal engaged in by Pakistan that finally led to the Pahalgam massacre, India’s reluctance to reverse the punitive measures it had taken is understandable, yet it needs to contemplate a reversal if it helps sustain peace.