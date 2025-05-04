'Bursting' promises: Guwahati's mega water project in shambles

The recurring water pipeline bursts in Guwahati's so-called mega water supply project do not just lay bare the shocking laxity in project execution by the implementing authorities, but they are also typical of a complete lack of accountability on their part.

For the past two years or so, we have had a number of pipeline bursts resulting in the death of a person, besides damage and destruction of property. And it is not that we are having issues with an old water supply project requiring renovation; rather, the project in question is still under implementation, and there can be no justification whatsoever for the recurring pipeline bursts. First, the developments expose a clear lack of professionalism on the part of the implementing agency, and yet no one is made answerable for these serious lapses.

The government would do well to institute a thorough probe into the anomalies in project implementation and fix responsibility on the guilty officials.

The then Guwahati Development Minister, too, should be made accountable for this appalling laxity in project execution. The bursts raise many questions, including the quality of water pipes, the manner of their laying and joining, and the absence of periodical monitoring, including auto pressure detector alarms, which could have easily prevented the tragedy. Even today, the ongoing pipe-laying work is being done in violation of laid-down norms, making those extremely vulnerable to damage.

Much has been trumpeted by the government about the mega water supply project, but the ground reality exposes the authorities to be shockingly insincere and cavalier in discharging their responsibilities.

Any discerning observer will not fail to notice how, right from the beginning, the water supply project has been embroiled in corruption, unwarranted delays, missed deadlines, cost overruns, and substandard work.

The executing firms – initially Gammon India Ltd and now JICA – together with the assisting state government agencies such as PWD, owe the people an explanation for their unprofessional manner of functioning, resulting in recurring disasters.

The BJP government in the state, which is nearing completion of its second successive term and which had made the water supply project a major poll plank ahead of its first term, seems to be clueless about expediting things. It reflects poorly on the government that a large section of the citizens has been compelled to buy water at exorbitant prices even though they have been paying their municipal taxes unfailingly.