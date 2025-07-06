Amit Shah's assurances on Northeast security reassure, but Manipur response rings hollow

The most consequential aspect of the interview of Union Home Minister Amit Shah by the Executive Editor of this newspaper was its comprehensiveness, embracing as it did a wide spectrum of issues of exigent concern to the Northeast in general and Assam in particular.

Shah's responses were not only enlightening but also reassuring, in light of certain new developments referred to by the interviewer, such as Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's comments in Beijing about this region, as well as the increased activity by jihadists following their release by the new Bangladesh regime.

It was heartening to note Shah's categorical assertion that "Nobody can disturb Northeast India. The region is completely safe and protected, both from internal and external threats". As for the jihadist elements and the presence of illegal infiltrators in the region, the Home Minister asserted that the Centre, being fully cognizant of these problems, was taking steps to tackle them.

Turning to the prevailing political climate of poll-bound Assam, Shah confirmed that the NDA, in its current form, will fight the coming Assembly elections in the State. He expressed confidence of victory, stating that the welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government had nipped all anti-incumbency possibilities in the bud. Shah also used the interview to highlight the achievements of the NDA in the last decade.

These included a phenomenal improvement in the health sector, various measures taken for the welfare of women, and the gains to the State from commitments made during the Advantage Assam Summit. He also spoke about the Centre's endeavour to ameliorate the Bodo community's concerns while bringing it closer to the Assamese people and the rest of India, even as he dwelt on the success achieved by the State government in stopping the rampant killing of rhinos.

The comprehensive nature of the interview was underlined by the fact that Shah dwelt not only on issues of concern to Assam and the Northeast but also the entire country, including New Delhi's endeavour to fight digital crimes and the drug menace, while translating the Make in India campaign into national self-sufficiency - including in the defence sector. As Home Minister, he also spoke about steps taken to combat the Maoist menace and to strengthen security in border areas.

However, Shah failed to reply satisfactorily to the interviewer's question on Manipur. His expression of optimism that the prolonged imbroglio there would be tackled soon seemed to contradict the ground realities, particularly the almost unbridgeable fissure that currently separates the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos. All in all, it was a comprehensive and enlightening interaction, with the Home Minister facilely responding even to aspects not strictly within his purview - a clear testimony to his grasp of national affairs.