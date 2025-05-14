Amicable seat-sharing with allies helped BJP sweep polls

The BJP-led NDA has swept the panchayat elections 2025 in Assam. The first panchayat polls held in the State after the delimitation of constituencies last year drew a lot of attention. With the next Assembly polls in Assam scheduled for March-April 2026, many experts dubbed the rural local bodies' elections as the semifinal before the big battle.

The panchayat polls also took place at a time when political parties on both sides of the aisle were exploring various options to give a final shape to formal alliances or seat-sharing formula for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The outcome of the panchayat polls points to an advantage for the BJP-led NDA in 2026. The NDA partners-BJP, AGP, and Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti - were successful in arriving at an amicable seat-sharing arrangement for the panchayat polls quite early. In addition, there seems to be no tussle over the leadership issue among the constituents of the ruling alliance. The NDA was also able to win a number of seats uncontested at both the Zila Parishad (ZP) and Anchalik Panchayat (AP) levels, which provided a much-needed initial momentum to the alliance.

It is noteworthy that this time the panchayat elections were conducted without the use of party symbols at the Gaon Panchayat (GP) level, although party symbols were used at the ZP and AP levels.

Even as the NDA has displayed unity and initiative so far, the opposition camp looks to be in a state of disarray. While all opposition parties publicly swear to an anti-BJP agenda and the need to prevent a split in votes within their ranks, in reality, they have demonstrated a lack of seriousness in cobbling up a formal alliance. The opposition parties have been working at cross purposes for much of the time. There has been no serious effort to arrive at a minimum understanding among themselves to take on the BJP-led NDA unitedly. Such an attitude does not bode well for the opposition when the next Assembly elections are so close.

The Congress, which had shown signs of a revival in Assam in last year's Lok Sabha polls, failed to impress with its performance in the panchayat elections. The AIUDF's downhill journey continued in these polls. Other players like the Left parties, the Raijor Dal, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) also failed to make any mark.

For the time being, it looks as if the NDA will head to the Assembly polls with momentum on its side. The opposition parties need to properly strategise and put a good action plan in place without wasting time, if they want to seriously take on the NDA in the 2026 State Assembly elections.