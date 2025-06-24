Ambubachi beyond comparisons: Celebrating the unique soul of a sacred festival

Ambubachi Mela - a holy occasion for the devout and one of awe and wonder for many others-has got under way in the holy Kamakhya shrine atop Nilachal Hills. The massive mass congregations for the next couple of days will transform the city into a bustling pilgrimage hub, with devotees and visitors in their hordes thronging the temple.

With the total number of footfalls during the festivities in the revered Shaktipeeth running into well over a million, the assemblage transforms into one of the biggest human congregations on the planet.

Although it is essentially the devout who constitute the bulk of the visitors seeking spiritual solace, yet, there is always a good number of those who join the holy celebrations just to have a feel of the unique ambience created by the sea of humanity. Then, there are also those who are driven by an urge to see and understand the religious traditions and interact with the sadhus of various hues who throng the temple during Ambubachi.

Ambubachi has immense religious significance, it being the biggest festival centring on the shrine and having its roots in the ancient tradition of worship of Mother Goddess or Earth.

It is believed that the Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her menstrual cycle for three days beginning with Ambubachi. The period also coincides with the period when the southwest monsoon makes its entry into the Indian subcontinent, marking the beginning of the rainy season.

As most civilisations have their roots in agriculture, the practice of worshipping Mother Earth, especially during the time when the first spell of rain enhances the soil's fertility, turns out to be a lasting one with an enduring sanctity of religion. Managing such a large human congregation for several days understandably tests the organisational capabilities of the administration and other departments and agencies.

Matters of shelter, amenities and hygiene, security, etc., ought to be of prime concern for the authorities and it is good to see things improving considerably in the past few years with active participation of the district administration and voluntary bodies.

Yet, there is ample room for further streamlining of the entire arrangement, especially in the matter of hygiene. The authorities can take the initiative of feeding and sheltering the devotees on a big ground rather than having many of them sleeping and taking food on the roads and footpaths. Then, showcasing Ambubachi in the proper manner -as has been the case with Kumbh Mela - can do a world of good to the region's tourism.

However, in doing so, one does not necessarily have to bring in comparisons with the Kumbh Mela by terming the Ambubachi as the Kumbh Mela of the Northeast. Brand building of Ambubachi should be centred on its own identity and heritage, which is unique.