Piped gas project brings Guwahati closer to cleaner energy goal

The inauguration of a project to supply piped natural gas to the Guwahati residents is a welcome step. The initial phase will benefit 101 households, and will be expanded gradually to cover the entire populace.

The project, with a Rs 2,616.95 crore investment, aims to expand natural gas access across multiple districts by 2028. Undertaken by Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited, which is a joint venture between Assam Gas Company Limited, Oil India Limited, and GAIL Gas Limited, the pipeline-based natural gas initiative definitely marks a milestone to a sustainable future, given the advantages of the model.

While piped natural gas (PNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are both common cooking fuel options, yet they differ significantly in how they are supplied and also in their safety features. PNG is supplied directly through underground pipelines, ensuring a continuous and reliable supply. LPG, on the other hand, is stored in cylinders and requires periodic refills or deliveries. PNG is generally considered safer due to its lower pressure and lighter-than-air nature, which means it mixes with air rapidly in case of a leak, reducing the risks of a fire.

PNG, therefore, comes as a smart, cost-effective and safer choice, offering a more convenient option compared to LPG, especially due to its continuous supply and lower risk of fire in case of leaks.

While the advantages of putting in place a streamlined piped gas supply are quite clear, the entire transformation from laying of pipelines to constant monitoring and periodical maintenance puts the onus squarely on the authorities concerned, including the government. Pipeline damages – be it water pipes or underground cables – are shockingly commonplace in the city, stemming largely from the unprofessional and incompetent functioning of the various government authorities. This is largely because of the lack of coordination and proper planning on the part of the authorities. We are used to witnessing damaged pipelines or cable networks, as our authorities, particularly those entrusted with the task of maintaining the city’s civic amenities, tend to work in complete disregard to relevant norms and in absence of coordination with one another.

Another imperative is to lay the gas pipelines in strict adherence to all safety norms, failing which it could result in disasters and severe inconvenience to the citizens. A case in point is the recurring water pipeline bursts in the city even though the water supply project is yet to be commissioned. Regrettably, even after the repeated pipeline bursts that have resulted in severe flooding of many city areas, besides destruction to property and even the death of a person, none is held accountable for the obvious and serious lapses that are behind this recurring mishap. We certainly do not want a similar situation concerning the gas pipelines.