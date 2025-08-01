43% rain deficit threatens Assam’s agricultural backbone

Assam stands at a critical juncture. As more than half the State reels under a severe rainfall deficit – minus 43 per cent below normal – the spectre of drought looms large over its agricultural backbone. In a region where over 70 per cent of the population depends directly or indirectly on farming, the implications are profound.

That the State government has so far refrained from officially terming the situation a “drought” or even “drought-like” does little to change the lived reality of the farmers, especially in western Assam, where the deficit has crossed 60 to 80 per cent in several districts. The monsoon has failed the farmers at a crucial time: the transplantation window for Sali paddy, the most widely grown rice crop in the State. The impact is twofold – one of lost productivity and the other of cascading rural distress. The efforts by Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in devising and rolling out a timely contingency plan could bring some succour to farmers, provided they are actually grounded.

By promoting short and very short-duration paddy varieties, direct seeding methods, and drought-resilient alternatives like black gram, millet, and maize, AAU is ensuring that hope doesn’t entirely dry up with the rain.

Yet, science alone cannot carry the burden of climate adversity. The State’s executive machinery must act swiftly, and more importantly, must act on a war footing. While Chief Secretary Ravi Kota’s directives to ensure the functionality of irrigation schemes and mobilise resources for supplemental irrigation are a step in the right direction, ground implementation must match the urgency of the situation.

Government data claims about 20% of cropland has irrigation facilities, but this figure is inflated. Many schemes are nonfunctional, especially during dry spells, leaving irrigation systems inoperative. The irrigation department has completely failed to address the climate crisis.

The directive to bolster the enrolment under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana is particularly crucial. Crop insurance, if made accessible and transparent, can be a real cushion for vulnerable cultivators. It is equally important that the government ensures smooth and timely distribution of short-duration seed varieties and alternate crop inputs.

With fodder scarcity and water shortages already emerging, the inclusion of livestock welfare in the official instructions is welcome. However, the big question remains: why wait to declare a drought only after it has entrenched itself? Timely recognition allows timely action.

A proactive declaration not only enables the release of Central aid but also reinforces accountability and speeds up mitigation. The present crisis is a stark reminder of climate volatility and the urgent need to climate-proof agriculture. Droughts may be becoming the new normal, but disaster doesn’t have to be. Assam still has time to avert the worst – if it acts decisively, inclusively, and fast.