Northeast’s new political entity to go solo in polls, forms 9-member core panel

New Delhi, Nov 4: In a significant move signalling a shift in the political landscape of the Northeast, four regional forces, including two allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have come together to form a unified platform aimed at amplifying the region’s collective voice and aspirations at the national level.

The new entity brings under one umbrella Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), Pradyot Debbarma’s Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a partner in the Tripura government, the newly floated People’s Party led by former Congress leader Daniel Langthasa, and Mmhonlumo Kikon, a former BJP spokesperson from Nagaland.

Announcing the initiative at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday, the leaders described the alliance as a “historic coming together” of diverse regional voices committed to shaping a stronger, more cohesive political identity for the Northeast.

Addressing the press, Sangma called the move a “historic step towards regional unity.”

“For too long, the leaders of the Northeast have spoken about the same issues from different platforms. We now realise that our strength lies in unity. It is time to give our people a collective voice that represents their aspirations,” Sangma said.

Echoing the sentiment, Pradyot Debbarma emphasised the need for a pan-Northeast political front that can address both internal and border-related challenges.

“It is time to set aside personal ambitions and egos to build a strong regional platform. We share common problems, and together we can articulate them more effectively,” Debbarma said.

The grouping has also constituted a nine-member committee, with NPP leader James Sangma as convenor, to finalise the framework, constitution and policies of the new party.

The committee will reach out to other like-minded regional organisations, leaders, and opinion-makers to broaden the platform’s base across the region.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Mmhonlumo Kikon said the formation of the entity was the result of months of deliberation among regional leaders who felt the Northeast’s political concerns had long been sidelined.

“This united platform is the outcome of months of conversations among leaders who believed the Northeast’s aspirations were being repeatedly ignored. What brought us together was a shared belief that our people deserve to be heard, respected, and represented through a cohesive indigenous voice at the national level,” Kikon said.

He clarified that the new alliance is not an anti-national front, but rather a regional strengthening effort. “The aim is to strengthen regional agency, not create confrontation. This space allows us to speak with clarity on issues that matter most to our people,” he added.

When asked about possible alliances or contesting under the NDA banner, Sangma clarified that the new formation intends to contest elections independently.

“Both NPP and Tipra Motha have largely fought elections on their own. We will continue to do so under this new platform. However, in the event of a fractured mandate, we will take decisions keeping the people’s interest in mind,” he said.

Debbarma added that the entity would also seek to be a voice for Northeasterners living in major cities, who often face discrimination and neglect.

The formation of this united front marks a significant political realignment in the region, one that could reshape the Northeast’s collective bargaining power and redefine its representation in national politics ahead of future elections.