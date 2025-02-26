ZPM's Zirsanga to lead Lai Autonomous District Council in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 26: Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) has cleared the way for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to form the executive committee in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) by appointing V Zirsanga as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM).

A notification issued by the Department of District Council and Minority Affairs (DC&MA) on Monday confirmed the Governor's approval and directed Zirsanga to secure a vote of confidence within 30 days. This marks the first time the ZPM will lead the LADC since its formation in 1972.

According to a circular from LADC Executive Secretary K Lalthanzara, Zirsanga will take the oath of office on Thursday at the LADC Hall in Lawngtlai, with the Deputy Commissioner administering the ceremony.

Zirsanga's appointment follows the resignation of Congress leader C Lalmuanthanga as the CEM on February 12. Lalmuanthanga, the sole Congress member in the council, led an MNF- Congress coalition since May last year but stepped down amid a no-confidence motion moved by the ZPM, which claimed the support of 13 MDCs in the 25-member body, currently functioning with 24 members.

This will be Zirsanga's second tenure as the CEM in the current term and the fourth leadership change in this period. The MNF had won a decisive victory in the 2020 LADC elections, securing 20 seats. However, internal rifts led to Zirsanga replacing MNF's Manghmunga Chinzah as the CEM in August 2021.

Political turmoil deepened when Zirsanga was convicted in a corruption case on January 22 this year, receiving a four-year prison sentence and a Rs 4 lakh fine. On March 7, he resigned just before a no-confidence motion against him was tabled, triggering a leadership crisis.

The rebel MDCs formed the Lairam Democratic Alliance (LDA), seeking to oust Zirsanga's faction.

The deadlock, with both camps holding 12 members each, led then-Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to impose Governor's Rule on March 15, placing the council under the Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner. After one month and a half, an MNF- Congress coalition restored its executive committee.

Meanwhile, the Congress has strongly opposed Zirsanga's return as the CEM, citing his conviction in a corruption case. The party also highlighted that ZPM's youth wing had earlier demanded his resignation over the same issue.





