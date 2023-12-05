ZPM’s Lalduhoma to swear-in as Mizoram CM on Dec 8

Guwahati, Dec 5: After the landslide win in the recently held assembly elections, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) chief minister contender Lalduhoma is scheduled to swear in on December 8.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), an alliance of six regional parties, won the Mizoram Assembly Elections, securing a majority of seats on Monday. The victory of the ZPM suggested that Mizoram is all set to get a new chief minister in three decades with the former IPS officer Lalduhoma.

Lalduhoma joined the Indian Police Service after graduating from North East Hill University (NEHU) and served as the security in-charge for the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

His political career started after he resigned from the service in 1984 and joined the Congress Party, getting elected to the Lok Sabha later that year. Later in 1988, Lalduhoma became the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law after he resigned from the Congress party.

Before the formation of the six coalition parties, the chief minister contender, Lalduhoma, was elected as MLA in 2003 from another party he had founded, the Zoram Nationalist Party.