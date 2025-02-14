ZPM sweeps Mizoram local polls, wins 266 village councils & 54 local councils

Aizawl, Feb 14: The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has achieved a landslide victory in Mizoram’s recently concluded village council (VC) and local council (LC) elections, securing a commanding majority, according to final results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday.

The ZPM won 266 out of 543 village councils and 54 out of 110 local councils, further strengthening its political grip in the state. The party also bagged 1,153 seats in village councils, followed by the Mizo National Front (MNF) with 744 seats, Congress with 406, BJP with 17, Hmar People's Convention with 4, and Independents securing 87 seats.

In the local councils, the ZPM secured 363 seats, with MNF following at 197, Congress at 147, and Independents winning 11. However, the SEC noted that 104 village councils and 13 local councils had no clear majority, leading to potential post-election negotiations and alliances.

The elections were held peacefully on Wednesday across 534 village councils in nine districts, excluding areas governed by three autonomous district councils (ADCs). Additionally, 110 local councils under the Aizawl and Lunglei municipal corporations went to polls.

Voter turnout was impressive, with 75% of over 4.4 lakh eligible voters casting their ballots in the VC elections, while the LC polls recorded a 64.79% turnout.

Political analysts see ZPM’s dominant performance as a reflection of its strong grassroots support and governance policies. The results also signal a shift in Mizoram’s local political landscape, with the MNF and Congress trailing significantly and the BJP managing only a single village council win.