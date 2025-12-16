ZPM, MNF forge surprise alliance to form executive committee in LADC

Aizawl, Dec 16: In a surprising realignment that redraws political equations in southern Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) —rivals in State politics — have agreed to jointly form the executive committee of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC).

The two parties on Monday announced the formation of a joint legislature bloc named the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP), bringing together six ZPM members and eight from the MNF.

The alliance marks a dramatic turnaround in post-election negotiations following weeks of uncertainty and shifting loyalties.

According to a joint statement signed by 14 members of the district council (MDCs), ZPM legislature party leader T Zakunga has been elected leader of the LLP and will take charge as Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the LADC.

The MNF will hold the posts of Deputy CEM, Chairman of the Council and three Executive Members (EMs), while ZPM will nominate five EMs from its ranks. Remaining official positions will be allocated by the LLP leader in consultation with the MNF.

The statement said the coalition aims to ensure stability in the 12th LADC for its full five-year term and to prioritise the overall development of Lairam, the land of the Lai people.

It also pledged to promote the Lai dialect, stating that it would be used in official matters alongside English as far as practicable.

The unexpected alliance follows days of intense negotiations involving ZPM, MNF and the Congress in the aftermath of the December 3 council elections.

While the MNF and Congress had entered into a pre-poll understanding, the arrangement collapsed soon after results were declared on December 9, opening the door to fresh parleys.

In the election, the MNF emerged as the single largest party with eight seats in the 25-member council.