ZPM legislators to monitor NH-306 repairs daily amid public outcry

Aizawl, July 28: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Legislature Party held an emergency meeting on Saturday to address the worsening road conditions along the Kawnpui–Sairang stretch of National Highway 306, currently under repair. In a key decision, the party resolved that at least two ministers or MLAs will inspect the ongoing roadwork daily to ensure progress and accountability.

The meeting, chaired by PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, was attended by 16 ministers and MLAs. Discussions centred on the poor condition of the state’s economic lifeline and the severe hardships faced by the public, especially stranded truck drivers and disrupted supply chains. The ZPM legislators expressed deep regret over the slow pace of work and resolved to speed up the process to minimise further suffering.

The Legislature Party further decided to intensify efforts to ensure that stranded vehicles are evacuated as quickly as possible. It also urged the Home Minister to deploy additional police forces, if necessary, to support the relief and coordination efforts.

To address the scarcity of materials, the party agreed that boulders and other construction materials required for road repairs should be sourced from across Mizoram, rather than relying solely on local availability. It was also resolved that senior PWD officials must remain present at damaged road sites to closely supervise ongoing repair work.

To maintain continuous oversight, the ZPM Legislature Party decided that ministers and MLAs will monitor the work of the NHIDCL and the state PWD by conducting site visits to different sections of the highway daily. A Crisis Management Committee was also constituted during the meeting to coordinate an effective response to the road crisis.

The PWD Minister hosted a separate meeting at his official residence with senior department officials to review the pace of ongoing repair works. Ministers Dr Vanlalthlana, F Rodingliana, and Prof Lalnilawma and Advisers to the Chief Minister – Lalmuanpuia Punte, TBC Lalvenchhunga, and H Ginzalala – were also present. The meeting concluded with clear directives on the expectations of the State government regarding road restoration and public relief.

Meawnhile, the Mizoram govt on Sunday launched emergency food distribution to stranded truckers, following a high-level meeting earlier on Saturday.

Truckers stranded on the northern side of Kolasib district received rice, lentils, edible oil, onions, and clean drinking water distributed by members of the Kolasib District Truck Owners’ Association (KDTOA) and the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA). Truckers stuck on the southern side of the town received similar relief through the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Kolasib Sub-Headquarters.









