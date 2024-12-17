ZPM leaders formally stake claim to form next CADC govt

Aizawl, Dec. 17: Ten members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) met Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl, to formally stake their claim to form the next government in the CADC.

The delegation, led by ZPM legislature party leader Mohan Chakma and deputy leader Doymoy Chakma, submitted a letter to the Governor asserting their majority in the council.

Accompanying the team were ZPM vice-president VL Zaithanzama and adviser to the Chief Minister Lalmuanpuia Punte, who also oversees minority affairs for the party.

The ZPM's rise in CADC follows the defection of five MNF members of the district council (MDCs) to the ZPM last week, making it the largest party in the 20-member council with 10 MDCs. Governor Kambhampati is expected to take a decision on the matter soon, according to ZPM sources.

Leadership tussle resolved: The leadership within the ZPM was a tussle between Mohan Chakma and Doymoy Chakma, with the latter having served as the legislature party leader before the MNF defections. However, the ZPM's headquarters in Aizawl resolved the issue last week by appointing Mohan Chakma as the leader and naming Doymoy Chakma as his deputy.

Political shake-up in the CADC: The power shift in the CADC was triggered by a no-confidence motion that led to the ousting of the MNF-led government under Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma. The MNF, which initially formed the government in May 2023 with 10 seats and support from independents, now holds just one seat, occupied by Rasik Mohan Chakma himself.

The BJP, which had won five seats in the 2023 council elections but lost four of its members to the MNF, now holds nine seats after regaining the defectors and welcoming new members. Due to defections from MNF members earlier, the ZPM, which did not win any seat in last year's council polls, now has 10 MDCs.

- By Correspondent