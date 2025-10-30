Zenith Sangma rejoins Congress after two years in TMC

Shillong, Oct 30: Former Rangsakona MLA and Cabinet minister Zenith Sangma on Wednesday rejoined the Congress in a major political development in Meghalaya.

Sangma and 11 other MLAs had quit the Congress and joined the All India Trinamool Congress before the 2023 Assembly polls. Sangma was with the Congress for over 20 years before his departure.

“The Congress is an old family,” Sangma said after rejoining the party and immediately lashed out at the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Government for its alleged corruption.

Sangma claimed the State Government is destroying every established institution, including health, education, power and other sectors, with its corrupt practices.

Sangma, however, refused to comment on his elder brother and former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma’s possible return to the Congress.

Sangma said that he is willing to take up any role within the party under the current State leadership which is facing a political and identity crisis. The Congress has no representatives in the current 60-member Assembly and four out of the five who won the last elections on the party ticket, have defected to the NPP. The fifth, Saleng Sangma, quit the Assembly and successfully contested the MP election from Tura.





By

Staff Correspondent