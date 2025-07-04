Youth wielding machete injures 2 in Naharlagun, arrested after police chase

Itanagar, July 4: A 19-year-old youth wielding a machete, allegedly attacked innocent bystanders at Naharlagun’s C-Sector on Thursday, leaving two civilians, including a woman, injured. The incident occurred at about 1.15 pm.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega said that a police team led by Inspector K Dev, officer-in-charge of the Naharlagun Police Station, rushed to the spot and apprehended the assailant after a brief chase at the Pachin Road.

The arrested youth has been identified as Daman Nima (19), a resident of Nima village under the Daporijo Police Station in Upper Subansiri district.

Based on a written complaint, the Naharlagun Police Station registered two cases under Sections 117(3)/109(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The two victims of the attack were identified as Nehru Murtem (57), and Hage Anku (54), both residents of C-Sector, Naharlagun. The duo are currently undergoing treatment. The SP said that a probe is on to ascertain the motive behind the unprovoked assault.