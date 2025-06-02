Youth Tipra Federation locks Gomati DM office over delayed tribal projects

Agartala, Jun 2: Gomati district headquarters witnessed a massive protest on Monday as thousands of activists from the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) laid siege to the District Magistrate’s (DM) office in Udaipur and locked its main entrance.

The protesters of the federation, the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party, demanded the immediate transfer of District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma.

The agitation erupted over pending projects in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) regions, which the YTF claims have been neglected.

YTF President Suraj Debbarma, addressing the press, warned that their agitation would intensify if their demands were not met within a stipulated time.

“The government should take us seriously. If the District Magistrate is not transferred promptly, we will be compelled to shut down all government offices in the district. The government will be responsible for any inconvenience caused to the public,” Debbarma said.

He accused the state administration of prioritising the interests of one civil servant over the sentiments of thousands of indigenous people.

In a show of anger, a large group of YTF members gathered outside the DM office, blocking entry and vocally demanding action.

The protesters trampled on photographs of the District Magistrate, an act that quickly went viral on social media.

During the protest, demonstrators forced their way past one layer of security barricades and locked the main entrance of the DM office.

A brief scuffle broke out between security personnel and protesters. To defuse the situation, police allowed two YTF leaders to lock the DM office.

Authorities deployed heavy security across the town, especially near government offices, anticipating further trouble.

The incident drew sharp criticism from opposition parties. Senior Congress leader and CWC member Sudip Roy Barman described the protest as a “scripted drama”.

“You enjoy all the powers and privileges as an ally in the ruling coalition, yet you point fingers at the government. Both cannot go hand in hand. What has happened after the Chief Minister’s assurances is unprecedented and such activities should not have taken place,” Roy Barman said.

Responding to the criticism, YTF leaders insisted their movement was not a sign of political weakness. “Our party’s alliance with the BJP does not mean we will compromise on our people’s dignity. We follow the legacy of Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and will stand our ground,” said Debbarma.

Earlier, on May 25, YTF leaders had visited the DM’s official residence to raise grievances related to pending TTAADC projects. When the District Magistrate refused to meet them, the leaders left in protest.

Responding recently, the Chief Minister said he had requested an official report on the matter, which was still awaited.

He suggested the incident might have arisen from a “communication gap” and said that such events should not have occurred.