Youth stripped naked, beaten black & blue in Tripura; four arrested

Agartala, Feb 27: Tripura Police have arrested as many as four people for their alleged involvement in the brutal torture of a 27-year-old youth in Sat Sangam village under North Tripura district. Videos of the horrific incident showcased the youth being tied to a pole and assaulted mercilessly by the member of same family.

“We have arrested four people in connection with the case. The accused persons are identified as Lab Akura, Kush Akura, Panna Akura and Samarjit Akura. All of them belonged to the same family. The youth was held captive by the accused persons and beaten black and blue,” SP North Tripura district Bhanupada Chakraborty told media persons.

On being informed, officials from the local Special Police Officer (SPO) camp rushed to the location and shifted the victim, Anup Das, to hospital. He was stripped naked during the barbaric assault and blood was spilling over from the scars, an eyewitness has said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Samarendra Das, lodged an FIR with the Kadamtala Police Station, that led to the arrest of four people.

Sources said the whole incident was the fallout of a love affair.

SP North Tripura District, who had intervened in the matter, appealed to the public to abstain from taking the law into their own hands.