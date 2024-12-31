Youth empowerment, education key priorities for Arunachal govt in 2025: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Dec. 31: The Arunachal government will focus on youth empowerment and overhauling the education sector in 2025, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu also noted that these areas are crucial for the State’s development and prosperity.

Additionally, the State government has declared 2024-24 as the ‘Year of Youth’ in its budget. The Chief Minister stated that it is an initiative that highlights the gratitude of the administration as well as recognition of the critical role played by young people in shaping both the nation and the State.

"The Year of Youth' is our acknowledgement of the immense responsibility our youth hold in building 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Viksit Arunachal' (prosperous Arunachal)," the Chief Minister said.

He also noted that this initiative aligns with the promises made in the ruling party's election manifesto.

One of the primary objectives of the 'Year of Youth' is to encourage entrepreneurship among the younger generation and not to depend solely on government jobs. The government aims to create a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem through various schemes and policies.

"Our government will lay emphasis on skill development programmes to equip the youth with the tools needed to embark on entrepreneurial ventures," Khandu said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP) has already been launched to achieve this goal, he added.

The APEDP, spearheaded by the State's Finance, Investment and Planning department, aims to address local challenges by fostering entrepreneurship. The programme provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary support and mentorship to succeed.

"We envision a future where Arunachal Pradesh's youth become job creators instead of job-seekers, generating livelihoods for thousands in the process," Khandu said.

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) has been roped in as the knowledge partner to run the programme, he said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that the State is collaborating with renowned institutions such as IIMs and the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati, to offer advanced skill development training.

Khandu also revealed that special grants are being provided to support youth-led startups in the State.

The Chief Minister said that the education sector is another key area of focus for the government.

Over the next three financial years, the State plans to undertake transformative changes to ensure quality education, improved infrastructure, and better opportunities for students.

"To address the existing challenges, brainstorming sessions were conducted across the State, led by Education Minister PD Sona and his advisor Mutchu Mithi," Khandu said.

Preferring quality over quantity, Khandu highlighted the importance of improving the learning experience rather than merely increasing the number of schools.

The government plans to develop well-equipped inter-village schools with facilities such as hostels, adequate teaching staff, and modern teaching methods, he said.

"The government is focused on quality education instead of just improving the State's literacy rate," he said.

- With inputs from news agencies