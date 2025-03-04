‘Your safety is our priority', CM Sangma assures Meghalaya-Assam border villagers

Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has assured residents of border villages in the six remaining disputed areas that their safety remains his government’s top priority.

Urging villagers to stay vigilant, he encouraged them to directly inform him of any situation requiring immediate intervention.

Responding to a motion raised by UDP legislator from Nongpoh, Mayral Born Syiem, in the Assembly on Tuesday, Sangma said, “You have a direct hotline with me. If any situation arises in your constituency, I will be the first person to ensure our people are protected.”

Extending this commitment to the members of the House, the Chief Minister acknowledged the constant challenges in border areas but reassured that his government would not shy away from addressing them.

“Whenever a situation arises, we will act. We will do whatever we can to ensure the protection and safety of our people,” he asserted.

Sangma reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to resolving the remaining areas of contention along the Meghalaya-Assam border, striving for a lasting peace.

“We will work towards finding a solution and ensuring long-term stability. We have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that has resolved six areas of differences,” he noted.

Highlighting progress, he mentioned that the dispute over the Tarabari sector had been settled based on the will of the people, with Assam withdrawing its claim after the affected villages opted to remain with Meghalaya.

"These are complex issues, but only through dialogue can we find lasting solutions,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister also urged legislators to notify him of any delays in the construction of border police outposts meant to enhance security and the presence of law enforcement in disputed areas.

Meghalaya has already established seven new border outposts (BOPs) across four districts along the Assam-Meghalaya boundary, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Assembly.

The newly established BOPs are located at Rani-Jirang in Ri Bhoi district; Langpih, Lejadubi, and Umwali in West Khasi Hills district; Mooriap in East Jaintia Hills; and Tihwieh and Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills.

This ongoing dialogue follows the signing of an MoU in March 2022 between the Meghalaya and Assam governments, which settled six of the 12 disputed border areas.