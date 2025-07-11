YMA extends Rs 5 lakh aid to Myanmar refugees in Mizoram

Aizawl, July 11: As thousands of refugees continue to pour into Mizoram from Myanmar’s conflict-ridden Chin state, the central committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) has extended Rs 5 lakh as humanitarian aid to displaced civilians currently taking shelter in four border villages of Champhai district.

According to a YMA press release, food and essential relief materials valued at Rs 3 lakh were handed over to the Zokhawthar unit, while additional items valued at Rs 2 lakh were allocated to the Vaphai unit. A contingency fund of Rs 1 lakh was also presented to the Champhai sub-headquarters of the YMA, which has been tasked with overseeing the distribution of relief supplies to the affected villages.

In a parallel relief effort, the Emergency Relief and Disaster Services under the India Eastern Territory of the Salvation Army stepped in to support the crisis-hit communities. On Thursday, volunteers distributed 10 quintals of rice, eight quintals of lentils, 15 cases of cooking oil, and 1.5 quintals of salt each to the refugees at Zokhawthar, Vaphai, and Saikhumphai. Personal hygiene items including soaps, sanitary pads, toothbrushes, and toothpastes were also handed over to refugees.

As of Thursday, official estimates suggest that at least 3,852 refugees have taken refuge at the Zokhawthar border trade centre in Champhai district, while around 850 more are scattered across Saikhumphai, Vaphai, and Farkawn villages. The influx began on Sunday following renewed clashes among rival Chin armed groups inside Myanmar.

Amid the deteriorating situation across the border, the Chin National Front (CNF) and its armed wing, the Chin National Army (CNA), issued a public appeal to the Chin National Organisation (CNO) and its military arm, the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), urging them to vacate Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar areas recently seized from the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram (CDF-Hualngoram). Speaking to Chin-based media outlet, Zofa Journal, CNF/CNA spokesperson Salai Htet Ni stressed the need for unity among Chin ethnic groups during the ongoing resistance against the Myanmar military junta.

“We must avoid infighting and focus on defeating the military dictatorship. Administrative boundaries will be settled once the entire Chin state is free,” said Htet Ni. He warned that if the CNO/CNDF refuses to withdraw and continues its attacks on the CNA and other resistance forces, the CNA would be compelled to reclaim its areas in western Chin state by force.

Even as the CNA solidifies control over Camp Rihli and the nearby Leilet village, fresh clashes erupted on Thursday near Satawm village, where CNA fighters reportedly dropped at least 10 IEDs, using drones to dislodge remnant CNDF elements. According to Saikhumphai YMA unit leader Lawma, the explosions were audible from the Indian side of the border, particularly in areas close to the Tiau river that separates Mizoram and Chin state.