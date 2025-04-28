YMA advises refugees in Mizoram to respect local customs, avoid illegal activities

Aizawl, Apr 28: The Young Mizo Association’s (YMA) central committee has issued a set of advisories for ethnic Mizos who have taken refuge in Mizoram following unrest in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. Mizoram’s most influential civil society organization urged refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to respect local customs and avoid activities that could disrupt societal harmony.

In a public statement, the YMA called on those seeking shelter to observe the cultural norms of Mizoram’s permanent residents and to refrain from behaviour considered unacceptable by the community.

“Refugees and IDPs must not involve themselves in illegal activities such as smuggling and drug trafficking, which not only breach State laws but also go against the will of the people and the government,” the statement read.

The association also clarified its stance on property ownership, noting that without formal approval from the State government, refugees are not permitted to own land or buildings in Mizoram.

Consequently, the YMA stated it would be unable to provide recommendations for such transactions. Regarding commercial activities, it advised refugees to refrain from taking over shops by offering landlords inflated rents - a practice deemed unethical within the local context.

Further, the advisory reminded refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh that, as non-citizens, they are not entitled to official documents such as voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, Scheduled Tribe certificates, residential certificates, driving licences, or vehicle registrations, all of which are reserved for Indian citizens. Attempts to obtain such documents were strongly discouraged.

The YMA also urged refugees and IDPs to remain within their designated shelter locations and not travel without approval from the relevant authorities.

Finally, the central committee directed all YMA branches, groups, and sub-headquarters across Mizoram to monitor and maintain records of the refugees within their jurisdictions.

While calling for vigilance, the association also encouraged its members to extend humanitarian assistance to the displaced, emphasizing the shared ethnic bonds between them and the Mizos.

By



Correspondent