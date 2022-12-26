WY tablets worth Rs 12.60 crore seized in Manipur's Moreh

Imphal, Dec 26: Troops of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) in Manipur foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotic items and seized WY tablets worth Rs 12.60 crore at Dalpati ground, Moreh on Sunday, said an official.

As per the official report, during a routine area domination patrol carried out by Moreh Battalion in General Area Dalpati Ground, the team observed two suspicious individuals with a plastic sack, trying to cross the Indo-Myanmar Border near border pillar no. 79.

However, on being challenged by the team, the two individuals immediately drop the sack and fled back into Myanmar territory taking advantage of the darkness.

On detailed search, the team retrieved the package containing 20 packets of WY tablets weighing 23.4200 kilogram worth Rs 12.60 crore in the international market.

The recovered items were handed over to the Moreh Police Station for further investigation and proceedings, it said.