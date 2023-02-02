World Wetland Day: A look at Manipur's 'moving lake'

Imphal, Feb 2: Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, has been facing various forms of pressures since the last many years. More than two dozen rivers and streams flow directly to the water body of the lake without any proper uncontrolled mechanism.

The Loktak which is the largest freshwater inland natural reservoir in the eastern region of the country and has been identified as a major Indian wetland by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, acts as the only natural reservoir for the rivers and streams of the valley and the hills of Manipur.

The main rivers that flow into the lake are the Nambul, Yangoi Macha/Nambol, Tagjoi Macha, Thongjarok, Ningthoukhong and Khuga. The lake, which was recognized as a Ramsar site of international importance in 1990, not only provides food and shelter to hundreds of families living in the peripheral shores, it also shelters many species of fish, aquatic plants, endangered mammals and migratory birds.It plays an important role in making the valley fertile and productive.

The lake is the foundation of several legends, myths and historical events that glorify the ancient Manipur civilisation.

In Loktak Lake, fishing is a traditional way of life for the local community. It is also stated that the fishery in Lake accounted for up to 60% of the total fish produced in the State.

According to the Loktak Development Authority in 2016,the size of the lake is 236.21 sq km and it is located 45 south of Imphal in Bishnupur district. The Assam Tribune visited this 'moving lake'-visitors fondly called after seeing movement of the floating biomass in the lake.

In Loktak Lake, as many as 46,800 water birds belonging to 68 different species were recorded in 2016 as per the waterbird census of the state’s forest department. Sighting of at least 20,000 or more waterbirds at any wetland in a year fits into the status of a Ramsar site.