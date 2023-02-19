Work underway for construction of 40 viewpoints for tourists in NE: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi, Feb 19: In an effort to boost tourism in the Northeastern region of India construction work of nearly 40 viewpoints along highways in the Northeast has begun, informed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Ahead of the year-long presidency of the G20, the minister last year said that 100 viewpoints will be constructed along highways in Northeast region.

While sharing the status of various projects under his ministry and the future plans, Reddy who also holds the portfolio of development of the North East Region (DoNER) informed that of the 100 viewpoints which will be constructed along highways in the Northeast region, work has begun on nearly 40 viewpoints.

"We will work with the DoNER ministry and the NHAI for these viewpoints, which will have basic amenities for travellers besides providing a scenic place to view for tourists," Reddy was quoted as saying.

These viewpoints will have wayside amenities with toilet facility and a basic cafeteria, and also a selfie-point for tourists.

Reddy further said that other ministers will be roped in to promote tourism-related projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme in border villages,

"The BRO (Border Roads Organisation) has built BRO cafes along 75 border area roads in 12 states. Also, the Union Cabinet has given approval to the Vibrant Villages Programme, we will also work to promote it," he said.

The 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) scheme was recently approved by the union Cabinet for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with an allocation of Rs 4,800 crore.

The scheme will provide funds for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one UT along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas.

In the first phase, 663 villages will be taken up in the programme, the government has said.

