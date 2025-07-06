Repairs on Mizoram’s National Highway-6/306 stretches to start July 7: NHIDCL

Aizawl, July 5: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will soon commence the repairing work of a dilapidated portion of National Highway-6/306, the primary lifeline of Mizoram.

NHIDCL general manager Binod Kr Srivastava, on Saturday, said that company officials in the state met higher authorities at its headquarters in New Delhi during the day.

The authorities concerned instructed the Mizoram NHIDCL officials to take over the Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib and Kawnpui-Khamrang stretches of the national highway, which are in bad condition, from the state PWD, he said.

Srivastava said that work on the stretch between Kawnpui and Khamrang will start within two days from now. He said that contractors have also been asked to mobilise the resources for the Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib sector at the earliest.

The new contractors will be mobilising their manpower and machinery next week, he said.

Repairing potholes and patches with boulders, drain cleaning and landslide clearance will be taken up on a priority basis, he said.

The main work of black-topping will commence during the dry season, he said.

The process of handing and taking over the sectors will take place after ground verification with Mizoram PWD, Srivastava said.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram, linking Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town. A portion of the highway is called NH-6, and all supplies from other states come through this road.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Beichhua inspected the dilapidated portions of the highway on Saturday and urged the NHIDCL officials to repair the road at the earliest.

He advised the NHIDCL officials to inform the state BJP office whenever they face problems and urged them to deploy excavators at the places where the road conditions are worst, according to a statement by the BJP.

A fuel crisis has been brewing in Mizoram for over a week, with oil tankers and trucks carrying essential goods stranded due to repair work on NH-306/6.

The Sairang–Kawnpui stretch, part of the state’s vital highway link, has remained closed since June 26 after members of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) in Kolasib took up repairs on a severely damaged section.

Though well-intentioned, the uncoordinated effort by the truckers’ body has brought the movement of fuel and supply vehicles to a standstill, leading to a petrol and diesel shortage in Aizawl and other areas.

PTI