Work for expansion of market for SHG products: Arunachal Minister to officials

Itanagar, Feb 8: Rural Development Minister Bamang Felix on Wednesday asked the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) to work for the expansion of markets for items produced by the self-help groups (SHGs).

Interacting with the members of ArSRLM at Tezu block in Lohit district of the state, the minister said that the livelihood mission should also empower rural women with sustainable livelihood options.

"Such efforts will go a long way in motivating the rural women to take confident strides toward self-reliance," he said.

The minister suggested the ArSRLM and Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh to explore viable options for product branding and market linkages, an official statement said.

Felix also advised officials to ensure that the self-help groups have organic growth based on their work and performance.

"Going by the working spirit and performance of the ArSRLM, it won't take long for our state to transform into a more vibrant and better Arunachal," Felix said.

Taking note of the accommodation challenges faced by the ArSRLM, the minister directed the deputy commissioner to work out modalities to address the issue.

ArSRLM Tezu Block mission manager Dani Yakang said they have already achieved their target for the year to create self-help groups and altogether there are now 144 SHGs consisting of eight members each.

Yakang said the SHGs under them are primarily engaged in manufacturing textile-based articles, and in producing turmeric, ginger, pumpkin and pineapple-based food products, the statement said.