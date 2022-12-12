Women will vote for BJP in large numbers in Tripura polls: Mahila Morcha

Agartala, Dec 12: Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan exuded confidence that women will vote for the BJP in large numbers in the upcoming Tripura assembly elections due early next year.

Of the 27.33 lakh electorate in the northeastern state, 13.53 lakh are women, while 13.80 lakh are men, as per draft electoral rolls.

"Women of the country believe in the BJP, which would give them a better future and Tripura is no exception to that. I believe women voters will exercise their franchise in support of nominees of the saffron party in the assembly elections next year," she told reporters at the party's state headquarters on Sunday.

Srinivasan also addressed a rally organised by Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the party, and inaugurated 'chai pe charcha' outreach programme at Kheyerpur in West Tripura district on Sunday.

"We interacted with the women to know about their views on the performance of the BJP government in the state. The party's women wing will conduct such programmes in 870 shakti Kendra (one shakti kendra looks after five-seven booths) to get suggestions and opinions of women which will be looked into while preparing the party's manifesto for the assembly elections," she said.

Srinivasan highlighted the steps taken by the BJP government for the welfare of the women in the northeastern state.

"Women have been given 33 per cent reservation in government jobs, and education has been made free for girl students till college level. As many as 55,000 bicycles have been distributed among girl students, giving them wings," she added.