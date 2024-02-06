Women protesters storm Manipur Legislative Assembly

Imphal, Feb 6: A large number of women activists belonging to the organisation "Imagi Meira" stormed the Manipur legislative Assembly situated at Chingmeirong on Tuesday. The angry protesters demanded some concrete steps in the house regarding the ongoing crisis in the state.

The women volunteers said earlier that when they came to meet the speaker, he along with other MLAs, were said to be outside the state. However, now that they have returned to the state, the public is waiting for some responsible decisions from them.

The Convenor of Image Meira, Ms Shanti while talking to the media, asked why there is no winter Assembly season in the state when it is the need of the hour.



The women protesters later stormed the BJP office situated at Keishampat in Imphal West district. The protesters demanded BJP President A. Sarda Devi come out and respond to their queries.



A large number of security forces cordoned off both the Manipur Legislative Assembly, situated at Chingmeirong and BJP head office, known by the name "Thambal Sanglen" situated at Keishampat.



However, no untoward incident was reported, even though there were some heated arguments with the security personnel.



It can be mentioned that the team of Imagi Meira had gherao Legislative Assembly House and imminent BJP office bearers houses several times earlier. The members of Imagi Meira said they have no intention of stopping the protest until and unless they are allowed to meet the concerned people. Even though many of them have been arrested several times by the police, they are adamant about continuing the protest.

