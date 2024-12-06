Women protest in Manipur, demand revocation of NIA cases against Arambai chief

Manipur, Dec. 6: A protest rally was conducted on Thursday evening in Manipur’s Imphal East by a number of women’s groups.

They demanded the revocation of the cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the Arambai chief Korounganba Khuman. They also demanded that urgent action be taken to trace L Kamal Babu, who has been missing since November 25 from the Leimakhong Army campus.

The protest saw a large participation from the women’s groups of Laipham Khunou, Lei-Ingkhol, and Sangakpham. Bearing torches on their hands and shouting slogans, the women expressed their contempt against the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Slogans such as “Long live Manipur!” “Revoke NIA probe on Kourounganba Khuman,” and “Find Kamal Babu soon” filled the air as the women marched from Sangakpham ground.

“We are protesting against the NIA arresting the Arambai chief. The NIA says it is here for our protection, but it does nothing to the armed miscreants who are doing as they please," stated one protestor.

Another protestor said, “There were 6 people who were killed. Even an 8-month-old infant was not spared. Has the NIA caught the people behind this act? No one has been caught. There is no NIA. Everyone is out to wipe out the people of Manipur.

Notably, the Supreme Court had allowed the transfer of eight criminal cases filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to its Special Court at Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to a copy of the transfer petition, at least two First Information Reports (FIRs) implicated the Arambai Tenggol chief.

The first one is the NIA Case No. RC-03/2024/NIA/IMP dated 09-02-2024 (NIA FIR) registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 188, 307, 379A, 395, 504, 505, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 6 (1) (a) of the Official Secrets Act, and Section 25 (1-B) of the Arms Act.

It stated that on November 1, 2023, at 5:30 pm, a large number of Arambai Tenggol led by Korounganba Khuman with sophisticated weapons, sticks, and other deadly weapons, wearing camouflage, Manipur Police uniforms, and black colour shirts, came to the Palace compound, Imphal East. A call was made on the Facebook page, Korounganba Khuman, as “Echıl inao athouba sing lakpiro ngasıdı tang taba ama khanglası,” translated literally as “Please come, all brave brothers; let us teach them a final lesson today.”

When they were stopped by Imphal East Police at the Palace Gate, the group fired at the police, overpowered the local police, and proceeded through Sanjenthong Bridge towards Imphal West in many light vehicles, the FIR read.

The second case NIA Case No. RC-04/2024/NIA/IMP dated 09.02.2024 (NIA FIR) is registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 188, 379A, 392, and 120B of IPC, Section 16 & 18 of UAPA, Sections 25(1)(1-A) and 25(1-AB) of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 6(1)(a) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

It mentioned that on November 1, 2023, at 6 pm, a large number of Arambai Tenggol, led by Korounganba Khuman, armed with sophisticated weapons, sticks, and other deadly weapons, wearing camouflage dress, Manipur Police uniforms, including MR/IRB's, and black shirts, came in many light vehicles, rushed in from the northwestern gate, and attacked the 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion in Imphal.

They ransacked government office belongings, including vehicles, and looted the arms and ammunition from the 1st MR Battalion, it stated. After the arrival of reinforcements of the security forces, including civil police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, the assailants escaped with arms and ammunition looted from security personnel, it mentioned.

The women also led protests demanding that Kamal Babu, who went missing from the Leimakhong Army campus, be traced and brought back soon to his family.

Condemning the Assam government of inaction, one protestor said, “The missing man, Kamal Babu, is a Manipuri man from Assam. He lives in Silchar. What is the Assam government doing? Has Kamal Babu been left behind because he is a Manipuri? Why has no action been taken by the Assam government? We urge the Assam government to take necessary action.”

Another protestor said, “Even now, a contractual worker went missing inside the Army camp, and whether or not he is alive, no one has been able to find out. Why is the government not looking for him? What is the Centre doing now?”